ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €291.00 ($338.37).

