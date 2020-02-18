Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA opened at €32.80 ($38.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.71. Befesa has a 1 year low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 1 year high of €41.65 ($48.43). The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.