Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

ETR:LHA opened at €15.19 ($17.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.31.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

