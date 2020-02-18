Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

ETR:LHA opened at €15.19 ($17.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

