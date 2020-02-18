Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.31 ($75.94).

ETR:BAS opened at €61.05 ($70.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.65.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

