Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.44 ($149.35).

SIE stock opened at €106.24 ($123.53) on Monday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.77.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

