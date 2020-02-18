DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA:FRA opened at €69.86 ($81.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.62. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

