Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

BAYN stock opened at €75.60 ($87.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.01 and a 200 day moving average of €68.83. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,618 Shares of Mylan NV
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,618 Shares of Mylan NV
Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Vulcan Materials
GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co
GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta a €110.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta a €110.00 Price Target
National Fuel Gas Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
National Fuel Gas Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report