Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

BAYN stock opened at €75.60 ($87.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.01 and a 200 day moving average of €68.83. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

