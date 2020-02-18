St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STJ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of St. James’s Place to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,162.30 ($15.29).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,163.50 ($15.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 41.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.64. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.