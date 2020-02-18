SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 870.57 ($11.45).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 922 ($12.13) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 838.19. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 926 ($12.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

