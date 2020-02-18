South32 (LON:S32) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

LON:S32 opened at GBX 132.08 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. South32’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

