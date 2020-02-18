Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (AAVVF, BHP, CCH, HSTG, NSIT, NXCLF, ORRF, PDS, PENMF, PHX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 18th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.