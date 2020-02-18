Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €13.20 ($15.35) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.66 ($15.88).

B4B3 stock opened at €11.85 ($13.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. Metro has a 12-month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12-month high of €14.85 ($17.27). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.02.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

