Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €73.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €62.10 ($72.21) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

