Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.49. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

