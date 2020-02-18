O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $390.89 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.39 and its 200-day moving average is $414.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

