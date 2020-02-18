Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 111,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.