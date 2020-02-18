Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Clorox by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

