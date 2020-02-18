Fiera Capital Corp Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,372 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

