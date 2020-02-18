Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,196 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.14% of On Deck Capital worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 271,202 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. On Deck Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $290.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.73.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

