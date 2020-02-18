Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

