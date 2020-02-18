Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $858.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,775. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

