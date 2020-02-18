Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,459 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 91.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 29,739.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,966,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $3,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.