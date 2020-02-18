8,652 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

