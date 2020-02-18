Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,008 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

