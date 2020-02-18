Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,187 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 582,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 541,323 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 237,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

