Hancock Whitney Corp Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

