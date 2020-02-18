Hancock Whitney Corp Has $474,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,169.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 114,681 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,075 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

