Hancock Whitney Corp Has $522,000 Stock Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meritor were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritor by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Meritor by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 166,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,332 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

