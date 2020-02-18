Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $93,083,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

