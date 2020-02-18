Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,688.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,379.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $1,704,434. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.