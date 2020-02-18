Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HOLI stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

