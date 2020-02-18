Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HOLI stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

