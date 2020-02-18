Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,350,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.