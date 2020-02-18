SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSW opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSW. Bank of America lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

