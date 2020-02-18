Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BECN opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

