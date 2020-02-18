Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

ALK opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

