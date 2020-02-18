Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 11,310 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National General were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of National General by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NGHC opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

