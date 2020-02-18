Hancock Whitney Corp Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

