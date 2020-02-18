Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

SAFM opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.77. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

