Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,769 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RLI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

