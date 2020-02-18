Hancock Whitney Corp Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $270.95 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

