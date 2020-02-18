Fiera Capital Corp Invests $206,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Clorox by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.