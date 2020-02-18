Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $434,000 in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.