Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of William Lyon Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Several research analysts have commented on WLH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

