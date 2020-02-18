Hancock Whitney Corp Has $670,000 Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in LogMeIn by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

