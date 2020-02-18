Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,998 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

