Hancock Whitney Corp Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

