Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Manitowoc worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Manitowoc by 34.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTW opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTW shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

