Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,143 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,587 shares of company stock worth $5,732,251. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

