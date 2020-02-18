SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.