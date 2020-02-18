Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Earnings History for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

